0 7 deadly overdoses from opioids reported across Shelby County in 2019

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The fight against addiction rages on in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department said nearly 30 people have already been treated for overdose related illnesses.

In the seven days leading up to Monday, FOX13 learned five people in Shelby County died from an overdose.

Many people said they're hard at work hoping 2019's numbers are significantly lower than last year’s.

Just 15 days into the New Year, seven people have already died after an opioid-related overdose in Shelby County.

Most of the overdose victims are between the ages of 30 and 39.

“Everybody is affected in some shape, way or form and if they say they aren’t… they just aren’t being honest,” said Becky Farruggia of Hearts for Hope and Healing.

The organization is a boots-on-the-ground non-profit, dedicated to helping overdose victims.

Farruggia said she's not shocked by the numbers -- or the amount of people getting their hands on fentanyl in Shelby County.

“The Fentanyl is being put into everything. It’s not just heroin now,” Farruggia said.

Farruggia lost two loved ones as many months, but she continues to fight.

“My team, we’ve been meeting with as many as we can to get the word out there,” she said.

The Shelby County Health Department confirmed 2018's overdose numbers are higher than 2017's but there is a silver lining.

“While our numbers for 2018 are slightly higher than 2017, they’re actually really stable,” said Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department.

For the first time on record, the national safety council said Americans are more likely to die of accidental opioid overdoses than they would in a car accident.

"If there's nobody fighting, that's definitely throwing in the towel and saying okay. It's done it's over, Let's just let everybody die... I can't do that," Farruggia said.

Hearts for Hope and Healing will also be holding its annual opioid panel on Jan. 26.

