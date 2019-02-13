7 local school districts under fire for 'disproportionately disciplining' students with disabilities

Twenty-five school districts across Tennessee are in trouble for disproportionately disciplining students with disabilities.
Some because of their treatment of black students with disabilities.
Seven of those districts are in the Mid-South. Those districts include Bartlett City Schools, Hardeman County Schools, Lauderdale County School District, Millington Municipal Schools, Tipton County Schools and Shelby County Schools.
What does this all mean?
There is no fine or sanction from the state, according to a spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Education.
But the spokesperson added: “If upon review, the district is found to be significantly disproportionate, they are required by federal law to redirect 15 percent of their IDEA funds for coordinated early intervening services to address areas of disproportionality.”
Per the state education department, nine school districts have formally appealed, including Collierville Schools, Millington Municipal Schools, Lauderdale County School District and Tipton County Schools.
Millington won its appeal, a spokesperson for the school district told FOX13.
“Per TN Department of Education, the updates made to the data, Millington no longer meets criteria for significant disproportionality and no further action or allocation of 15 percent of the IDEA Part B budget for CEIS will be required,” said Stacy Ross, supervisor of human resources and public relations for Millington Municipal Schools.
Below is the full list of school districts flagged for "significant disproportionality:"
- Achievement School District
- Bartlett City Schools
- Blount County Schools
- Clarksville-Montgomery County School System
- Cleveland City Schools
- Collierville Schools
- Fayetteville City Schools
- Hamilton County Schools
- Hardeman County Schools
- Henderson County School District
- Humboldt City School District
- Jackson-Madison County School District
- Knox County Schools
- Lauderdale County School District
- Maury County Public Schools
- Metro Nashville Public Schools
- Millington Municipal Schools
- Robertson County Schools
- Rutherford County Schools
- Shelby County Schools
- Sumner County Schools
- Tipton County Schools
- Union City Schools
- Williamson County Schools
- Wilson County Schools
