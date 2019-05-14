0 7 men busted in large drug sting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Seven men are facing charges for having drugs and a weapon at a vacant Memphis home.

Police said they found the men with fentanyl, crack-cocaine, ecstasy and other drugs inside a home on Given Avenue.

Three suspects took off running and jumped over a fence. One suspect who stayed started fighting with an officer.

And several of them already had warrant for their arrest.

MPD officers found the men gambling outside the home on Friday. According to a police affidavit, a car pulled up and a man gave the group drugs and a gun.

Police told the suspects to stop, but officers said Keydarius Davis and Raynardo Curry ran away and hopped a fence.

The other five tried to walk away.

Police ended up catching Davis and Curry.

The officers found 23 ecstasy pills, fentanyl, crack and other drugs on the men or inside their cars. A gun was also located.

But it didn’t stop there.

Police said Marterrio Crawford resisted arrest. Investigators reported Crawford pushed an officer and told him not to touch him.

The officer then shot him with a taser.

MPD believes the men were selling drugs. They also found scales inside the vacant home.

