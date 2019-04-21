  • 7 people shot in South Memphis after fight involving multiple people, police say

    By: Ryan Glover

    MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting in South Memphis where seven people have been shot.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened on Victor St near Chestnut around 5:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed seven people had been shot.

    One victim is critical, five others are non-critical. 

    According to MPD, another person was grazed by a bullet. 

    One female is currently detained on the scene. 

    According to witnesses on the scene, several people involved in the shooting were inside a white SVU. 

    MPD told FOX13 this reportedly stemmed from a fight involving multiple people.

    It appears that the victims & suspect are known to each other, and MPD told FOX13 more info will follow once additional details are available.

    This is a breaking and devloping story. Stay with FOX13 News as we keep learning more info. 

