0 7 stolen delivery trucks found near Amazon facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Seven stolen delivery trucks were found at an Amazon fulfillment center, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Amazon said the vehicles were not on their property.

The manager of Penske Trucking Company on Getwell reached out to police when they noticed a red flag from a renter.

Although the manager of Penske Trucking Company didn't want to speak on camera, he told us the area where the trucks are parked outside is the first place they go when their trucks come up missing.

It's a hot spot that they constantly check.

An employee said he knew something wasn't right after receiving a phone call from their Jackson, Tennessee location. He said someone was attempting to rent four trucks for nearly four days.

What tipped them off was when the renter said they were only going to drive 10 miles. They said they planned to pick up at the Amazon warehouse location in Memphis.

Amazon told FOX13 the area is not on their property.

Truck driver Sonya Mabry explained, "It's terrible for starters because most of us are contractors, and we park our vehicle up here."

That's when the manager drove to the street near the Amazon warehouse on Citation Drive and found seven stolen company trucks last month taken from several locations like Georgia and Horn Lake, Mississippi.

The manager of the Penske Getwell location told us they come to this location on Citation Drive all the time where they find several stolen trucks.

They said renters will check the truck out for a day after putting money on a down payment.

The next day, their credit card is declined, and their phone number is no longer working. The renter is nowhere to be found.

"It's a lot of action through here in the wee hours of the morning because the work is pretty early," Marby explained.

The manager of Penske told us when that happens, they come to this location to check for Vin Numbers. They said they even found their unit number on a truck at that location.

