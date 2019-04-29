7 victims found dead in Tennessee home, suspect captured

SUMMNER COUNTY, Tenn. - TBI Agents and Forensic scientists responded to a scene in Sumner County, where multiple bodies have been found in two individual homes.
Investigators have arrested Michael Cummins in relation to the homicides.
Four homicide victims have been found inside a home on Charles Brown Road and a fifth deceased victim was found inside a home on Luby Brown Road.
On Sunday, the TBI confirmed that two other homicide victims were found.
"Our Forensic Scientists, processing the scene on Charles Brown Road, have found a sixth body in the home. This brings the total to seven deaths and one critical injury. Efforts to identify the victims remain ongoing at this time," the TBI said.
According to the TBI, there is a reason to believe both scenes are related.
The victims have not been identified at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
