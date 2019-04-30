0 7 victims identified by TBI, suspect captured after 'horrific' slaying at two Tennessee homes

SUMMNER COUNTY, Tenn. - Investigators have identified the victims of seven homicides in Sumner County, referring to the incident as an “unprecedented” and “horrific” case.

In a press conference Monday morning, TBI officials provided a detailed update on the preliminary investigation.

Michael Cummins, 25, was arrested in the case after officers discovered multiple bodies found in two different homes on April 27.

TBI Agents and forensic scientists responded to the scene initially Saturday night, when four victims were found inside a home in the 1100 block of Charles Brown Road in Westmoreland. The next day, TBI confirmed two more bodies had been found there.

Another victim was found dead inside a home on Luby Brown Road. She was identified by investigators as Shirley Fehrle.

Officials said she has no known relationship to Cummins.

Ultimately, six bodies were found at the home on Charles Brown Road:

David Carl Cummins, suspect’s father

Clara Jane Cummins, suspect’s mother

Charles Edward Hosale, suspect’s uncle

Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, relationship unknown

Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, Rachel’s 12-year-old daughter

Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols, Rachel’s mother

Officials said grief counselors will be on-hand for the next few days at Westmoreland Middle School – where Sapphire went to school – to help students and teachers deal with the tragedy.

Another family member was found injured at the home on Charles Brown Road and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A TBI helicopter tracked suspect Cummins to a creek bed about a mile from the first scene and SWAT officers descended to the area.

For reasons still under investigation, TBI said the situation escalated when officers came into contact with Cummins and one officer fired at the suspect, striking him. Cummins was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

