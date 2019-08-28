7-year-old critically injured during shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a 7-year-old child was shot in Orange Mound.
FOX13 has confirmed a 7-year-old was shot on Browning Avenue late Tuesday night.
Officer were at the scene for hours, however, the scene is now clear.
Details surrounding what led up to the shooting are limited, however, FOX13 learned the shots were fired into the home.
