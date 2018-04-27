  • 7-year-old killed, several others injured after car flips over fence in North Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A young girl has died following a crash in North Memphis, according to MPD. 

    The girl was only 7 years old.

    Police told FOX13, they responded to a crash around 12:51 p.m. at 1470 Watkins. One of the vehicle's involved flipped over a fence. Three juveniles were transported to Le Bonheur, according to MPD.

    A 12-year-old boy, 2 year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were also transported in critical condition. 

    One adult male, 36, was also transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    No charges have been filed at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

