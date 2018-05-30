0 7-year-old Tennessee boy struck, killed by lightning

WEST TENNESSEE - A family of a 7-year-old boy is mourning the loss after he was struck and killed by a lightning strike.

According to the National Weather Service almost 50 people a year are killed by lightning. On Monday, an 7-year-old Amish child was killed in West Tennessee after being struck by lightning. Levi Yoder spent Monday morning helping his father repair a horse buggy in the shop. Later that afternoon, he helped his Mom clean strawberries.

Around 3:30 in the afternoon the family heard a loud clap of thunder. The family told FOX13 they found Levi outside dead under the tree.

Mother of five Bri Howard lives near little Levi's family. She told us her heart goes out to them.

"I just pray for his family and tell them to keep their heads up. I am sorry that it happened," Howard told FOX13's Tom Dees.

Levi's family told us the lightning tore bark off the tree in spots and blew a small trench in the ground. The electrical charge was so strong it burned the child's clothes to shreds. Dale Teague is a father who lives down the road from Levi's family and he told us it broke his heart.

"It touched me. Anytime a life is lost it is a sad thing whether it is your child or not," Teague said.

Family members told FOX13 they think Levi may have been outside trying to keep moles out of the yard. The 7-year-old will be laid to rest in the McKenzie Amish cemetery Thursday.

The Wheatley County Sheriff's Department told FOX13 this is the first lightning strike death in their county.

