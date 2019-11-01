70-year-old man in custody after standoff with law enforcement, sheriff says

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - A 70-year-old man is in custody after a standoff off with police in Arkansas.
According to Sheriff Mike Allen with Crittenden County, the suspect fired a shotgun during the incident on Catalina Street.
It is not clear what led to the standoff.
The suspect's name has not been released.
This is a breaking story and FOX13 is working to learn more information about the standoff.
