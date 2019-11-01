  • 70-year-old man in custody after standoff with law enforcement, sheriff says

    CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - A 70-year-old man is in custody after a standoff off with police in Arkansas. 

    According to Sheriff Mike Allen with Crittenden County, the suspect fired a shotgun during the incident on Catalina Street. 

    It is not clear what led to the standoff. 

    The suspect's name has not been released. 

    This is a breaking story and FOX13 is working to learn more information about the standoff. 

