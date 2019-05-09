70-year-old man in electric wheelchair hit and killed by 18-wheeler in Memphis

One man is dead after he was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler in Memphis.
According to police, they were called to the scene at Shelby Drive and Airways early Thursday morning.
The man, who was in an electric wheelchair, was hit while trying to cross the road.
He did not survive. Police identified the victim as Tom Ervin, 70.
A witness on the scene told FOX13 he ran over to check for a pulse after the accident.
"It’s just really sad man. This is just death valley over here. I mean, so many wrecks happen over here. It’s ridiculous," Kareem Ghosheh said.
Police said no charges have been filed at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}