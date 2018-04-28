  • 70-year-old pedestrian dead after walking into Memphis traffic

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police told FOX13 a 70-year-old pedestrian walked into traffic and was killed Friday evening.

    Officers responded to the scene at 8:10 on Poplar near Highland Ave.

    The 70-year-old pedestrian walked into traffic and was struck by a vehicle.

    Police said the pedestrian was not crossing the street in the crosswalk.

    The pedestrian was exported to Regional One in critical condition where he later died.

    MPD said no charges will be filed in this case.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    70-year-old pedestrian dead after walking into Memphis traffic

  • Headline Goes Here

    Are we allowed to bring guns into airports in the Mid-South?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Christie allies: Bridge realignment didn't break law

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Korea's Kim meets Chinese envoy after deadly bus crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    36 dead, mostly Chinese, in North Korea traffic accident