70-year-old pedestrian dead after walking into Memphis traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police told FOX13 a 70-year-old pedestrian walked into traffic and was killed Friday evening.
Officers responded to the scene at 8:10 on Poplar near Highland Ave.
The 70-year-old pedestrian walked into traffic and was struck by a vehicle.
Police said the pedestrian was not crossing the street in the crosswalk.
The pedestrian was exported to Regional One in critical condition where he later died.
MPD said no charges will be filed in this case.
On 4/27 at 8:10 p.m. MPD responded to a crash at Poplar near Highland. Veh #1 was east on Poplar when a 70-year-old pedestrian not crossing in the crosswalk, walked into traffic and was struck. The pedestrian was xported to ROH where he later died. No charges will be filed.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 28, 2018
