$7000 bracelet stolen from Collierville store

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville Police need your help finding a man who is responsible for robbing a Jared's Jewelry Store.
According to police, an African-American man entered the store on Friday, April 6 and pretended to be a customer. The man, who is described as police, as black man who is in his mid- 20's, slim build, wearing a dark colored suit and black baseball hat.
The man ended up stealing a $7000.00 diamond/14K gold tennis bracelet.
The suspect was last seen leaving the store in an older model tan or gray Nissan Maxima or Altima with blue driver side doors, sunroof, rear spoiler, and damage to the front bumper.
Anyone with information about this case please contact the Collierville Police Department (Detective Chris Roberts) at 901-457-2554.
