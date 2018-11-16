0 71-year-old man arrested for dumping nearly 100 tires illegally in Arkansas

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. - A 71-year-old man caught dumping nearly 100 tires in a ditch on a county road is in jail.

It happened in the Southwestern part of Crittenden County in Arkansas.

The code enforcement officer said someone took a picture of that man dumping the tires. That’s what led to his arrest this week.

It took two days for Crittenden County road crews to remove the tires dumped illegally in a ditch on Kingstore Road.

“We had to use heavy machinery to get them out cause they’re so far in the ditch, there’s so many of them,” said Rodney Davis, the Crittenden County Code Enforcement Officer.

Davis said the man who caught three men dumping the tires there last month pulled over on the side of the road to tell them what they were doing was illegal.

That man said he was able to get a photo of the suspects’ truck along with a picture of Sammy Southerland, who is now behind bars and charged with illegal dumping.

“If it wouldn’t have been for community involvement, we probably wouldn’t have been able to make the arrest. We still would have to incur the cost of cleaning up the site,” said Davis.

Davis said illegal dumping is a major problem in the county. It can cost as much as $10,000 to clean up the mess.

Davis said people such as Southerland are coming from other counties and dumping the debris. This is the third time in the past year that illegal dumping has happened on this road.

“You’re going to get caught eventually, you’re going to get away with it for so long and eventually you’re going to get caught,” Davis said.

Not only will you get caught, you could also face up to a $25,000 dollar fine and even be charged for the cost of cleaning up the site.

Davis said It’s possible the other men involved in dumping these tires could face arrest too.

