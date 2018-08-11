71-year-old Memphis man attacked by 2 men in driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 71-year-old man is recovering after being jumped in his own driveway in Frayser.
The incident happened Wednesday night after the man -- Ron Aven -- got home from church.
The two men were in his driveway when he got there around 9 p.m.
“He was hit bad,” said Barbara Cameron. “His head, the whole back of it, they hit his head on the concrete. It was just really bad.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man killed, another fighting for life after shooting in Orange Mound
- 2-year-old attacked by pit bull at Shelby Farms
- FedEx truck crashes on I-40, ends up over hillside in creek; driver flown to hospital
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Police said the two suspects – Cameron Johnson, 18, and a 14-year-old juvenile – looked at Aven and asked, “What are you looking at?”
Aven replied, “I’m looking at two guys in my driveway.”
That is when the suspects began punching and kicking him on the ground.
They took off and were later found at an apartment complex less than a mile away.
Police arrested both of them, and Johnson admitted to the incident.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}