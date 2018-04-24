  • 71-year-old woman arrested after bringing marijuana to Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 71-year-old woman was arrested after police say she brought large amounts of marijuana to Memphis.

    Adina Alexis is facing several charges, including possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

    April 19th, detectives watched Alexis and a man move items from a car to a storage unit.

    Detectives got a search warrant and found two boxed of marijuana and marijuana gummies.

    They then searched her car and found two more boxes or marijuana.

    Detectives confiscated more then 7,000 grams of marijuana.

