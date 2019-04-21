74-year-old man critically injured after car crashes into ATV, police say

Memphis police are on the scene of an ATV crash in Raleigh.
According to police, a 74-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while riding an ATV.
The crash happened on Austin Peay Highway at Overbrook Road.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
FOX13 is working to learn more information and will have updates on-air and online.
