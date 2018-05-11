  • 74-year-old Memphis man left home, never returned

    Updated:

    Memphis police are asking for help to bring home a missing man. 

    According to the City Watch Alert, Willie Terry, 74, was last seen on the 1300 block of Viscoscia around 8 p.m.

    He left his house and, according to the alert, never returned. 

    Trending stories:

    He drives a green Chevy Silverado pickup with Tennessee Tag 916VWF. 

    The release also said, Terry has some ongoing medical issues, and known to frequent 7858 Church St. at The Family Dollar, 1506 Cameron, and 1003 East Mclemore in Memphis Tennessee.  

    If you see him, call the police. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    74-year-old Memphis man left home, never returned

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person critically injured in South Memphis shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    South Memphis shooting victim rushed to hospital in critical condition