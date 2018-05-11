74-year-old Memphis man left home, never returned

Memphis police are asking for help to bring home a missing man.
According to the City Watch Alert, Willie Terry, 74, was last seen on the 1300 block of Viscoscia around 8 p.m.
He left his house and, according to the alert, never returned.
He drives a green Chevy Silverado pickup with Tennessee Tag 916VWF.
The release also said, Terry has some ongoing medical issues, and known to frequent 7858 Church St. at The Family Dollar, 1506 Cameron, and 1003 East Mclemore in Memphis Tennessee.
If you see him, call the police.
