0 74-year-old woman granted $13,500 to fix home, but 'repairs' got worse

TUNICA, Miss. - A senior citizen in Tunica County just wanted to get her house fixed, but now she said the people who were supposed to fix the damaged house, left it worse off than it was before.

FOX13 met with Ms. Lillian Pollard Wednesday afternoon. She said it was a Tunica County Housing grant that should have paid for the repairs.

Ms. Lillian was granted $13,500 by Tunica County Housing to fix issues around her home. Crews came out and said they fixed the problems. And now, one year after they said the job was complete, Ms. Lillian said they were never finished.

It’s a home Lillian Pollard has lived in for years. She admits it needed some TLC and that’s what a grant from Tunica County Housing was supposed to do. It was aimed at the disabled and senior citizens.

“I was approved for $13,500. (Sigh.) $13,500 worth of damage they done," said Lillian Pollard, who requested the grant from Tunica County.

As Ms. Lillian took us on a tour, she told FOX13, the contractors did more harm to her house than good.

“They supposed to put a chandelier up there that I had already had purchased. What my daughter had purchased it for me and they left it like that,” Lillian said as she pointed out exposed wires. “If you noticed when you walk and you can feel where it has bulked up. It’s uneven”, she said.

She then showed us the mold situation inside her house.

“This is where the mold is beginning to form. Right in that corner. And I have a lung problem”, as Ms. Lillian pointed out an issue in her bathroom.

The tour didn’t stop there. Then we went outside.

“Come on Mr. Payton cause I’m ready. Ha ha”, Pollard said.

Ms. Lillian than took us outside to see her roof and siding that was supposed to be replaced or fixed, but it was hanging from the side of the house. We then went to Tunica County City Hall and spoke with the Mayor. He sent us to James Dunn of the Tunica County Community Development Coalition.

"Mr. Dunn, have you been out there to see the property? “No, I have not, but my staff has been there and inspected the property.” (And what have they told you about the property?) “The bottom line, what it comes down to is that in so many instances we work on properties that need more work then we have money to invest in”, Dunn said.

Ms. Lillian believes her property, because of the shoddy work, is on the verge of being unlivable and she refuses to be taken advantage of.

“I may be a 74-year-old black woman. My skin just so happens to be black, but I’m not stupid”, Pollard said.

Mr. Dunn told FOX13 there is a process for the County to re-evaluate the situation and get more money for the fixes to Ms. Lillian’s home, but it’s not guaranteed the board would approve it.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.