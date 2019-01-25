0 76-year-old beaten and carjacked, vehicle used in 'shots fired' that involved school bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crime spree that began with a Memphis man being carjacked in his driveway Thursday afternoon ended with a school bus window being shot out and four suspects in custody Friday morning.

Police were called to Manassas High School around 8 a.m. in response to a reported "shots fired" incident. A Durham School Services bus driver told officers that four suspects in a red Toyota Corolla were firing shots in the area.

FOX13 observed one of the windows on the school bus that appeared to be shot out. There were no students on the bus and no one was injured.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution as police searched the area.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police ran the license plate on the suspect's vehicle, and it came back stolen.

The suspects were seen in the area of North Watkins and Jackson -- about 2.5 miles from the school -- where they bailed out of the vehicle. Officers eventually took them all into custody.

The suspects are two girls, 14 and 15, and two boys, both 16. Police said two guns were found in the stolen car, but investigators determined they were BB guns.

A fifth suspect remains at large.

The investigation also determined the shots were fired at Wortham Ave. and Tully Street, less than a quarter mile from the school.

The Toyota Corolla was taken during a carjacking in the 4200 block of Coventry Drive on Thursday afternoon. The victim was a 76-year-old man.

The man was backing out of his driveway when he stopped to get mail. At that point, he was robbed by two men who took his cellphone and his car, accoridng to a police report.

The victim told officers he was "knocked down and robbed." He went to a neighbors home for help, and that person called 911.

When police arrived, the victim was disoriented and bleeding from his forehead. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

FOX13 spoke to that victim. He describes the attack and his reaction to learning the car was used in a violent crime, on FOX13 News at 5:30 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.