77 pounds of marijuana seized from truck in Fayette county

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators seized 77 pounds of marijuana from the backseat of a pickup truck in Fayette county.
Deputies say the suspect told them he was driving from Nashville to Dallas, Texas when he was arrested Tuesday evening.
Trending stories:
- Memphis 6-year-old says man 'grabbed his wee wee' while riding his bike
- Man steals date's car, uses it to take another girl to drive-in movie, police say
- Suspect arrested in crime spree that included Le Bonheur patient's mom being carjacked
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
He was driving on I-40 in Fayette County while carrying 77 pounds of weed in the back seat of his pickup truck, according to the Sheriff.
Tinoco Heliodoro Estrada was stopped on a traffic violation while driving a white Ford F-150 at 6:45 p.m. on eastbound I-40 at mile marker 29.5 in Fayette county, just east of the Shelby county line.
Estrada was then taken to the Fayette county jail and charged with possession of Schedule 6 with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}