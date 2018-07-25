  • 77 pounds of marijuana seized from truck in Fayette county

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators seized 77 pounds of marijuana from the backseat of a pickup truck in Fayette county.

    Deputies say the suspect told them he was driving from Nashville to Dallas, Texas when he was arrested Tuesday evening.

    He was driving on I-40 in Fayette County while carrying 77 pounds of weed in the back seat of his pickup truck, according to the Sheriff.

    Tinoco Heliodoro Estrada was stopped on a traffic violation while driving a white Ford F-150 at 6:45 p.m. on eastbound I-40 at mile marker 29.5 in Fayette county, just east of the Shelby county line.

    Estrada was then taken to the Fayette county jail and charged with possession of Schedule 6 with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.

