770 pounds of drugs seized in 3 drug busts along I-40

There have been three major drug busts along I-40 in under two weeks, according to the Arkansas Highway Police.
Related: $2.2 million in drugs found during massive I-40 bust
On Sunday May 6, The AHP conducted a safety inspection. During the search, 200 pounds of cannabis were found.
Related: Arkansas Highway Police seize more than 230 pounds of marijuana
The drugs were found under the area where the driver can rest.
Trending stories:
- Vandals spray paint threats on White Station High School
- Former Memphis Grizzlies announcer pleads guilty to taking up-skirt photos at church
- Murder Street: How a neighborhood in Memphis got the unwanted nickname
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The driver, 46-year-old Eduardo Ruiz of Miami, Florida, was transported to the Crawford County Detention Center and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}