  • 770 pounds of drugs seized in 3 drug busts along I-40

    There have been three major drug busts along I-40 in under two weeks, according to the Arkansas Highway Police. 

    Photos of the drug bust

    On Sunday May 6, The AHP conducted a safety inspection. During the search, 200 pounds of cannabis were found. 

      The drugs were found under the area where the driver can rest.

    The driver, 46-year-old Eduardo Ruiz of Miami, Florida, was transported to the Crawford County Detention Center and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

       

            

