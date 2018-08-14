8 additional cases of the West Nile Virus reported in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI - The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported eight additional cases of the West Nile Virus. The state now has a total 21 cases for 2018.
Cases have been reported in Adams, Calhoun, Hinds, Forrest, Jones, Madison, and Washington counties.
In 2017, 63 cases of the West Nile Virus were reported in Mississippi.
Symptoms of the infection may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.
MSDH suggest the following precautions to protect you from mosquito-borne illnesses:
- Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.
- Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.
- Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.
- Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.
For more information on the illness, click here.
