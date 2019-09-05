0 8 dead, dozens more impacted by opioid overdoes within one week in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Eight people are dead after suspected opioid overdoses within one week in Shelby County.

The health department reported these deaths along with dozens of overdoses in two back-to-back spike alerts.

During the last week of August, the opioid epidemic touched the lives of dozens of families in Shelby County.

On August 25, there were 16 reports of suspected opioid overdoses and five of them were deadly and then just five days later, 20 people overdosed and three of them died.

"We're losing too many young people, we're losing too many older people - it doesn't discriminate. We have to start working together to help people find treatment, find resources," said Brett Martin, a treatment specialist with Turning Point.

These resources are often hard to find. Martin said the cost to combat this epidemic is enormous.

"Across the country, the simple answer is billions, billions [of dollars]," Martin said.

Shelby County earned a $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for its opioid abuse program last fall.

However, on an annual basis, the health department is primarily funded by Shelby County.

FOX13 called the city, county and several state lawmakers about funding for opioid prevention.

Reporter Kirstin Garriss asked State Senator Raumesh Akbari if the city should contribute to the health department since many overdoses happen within city limits.

"I think the city has a limited budget and it really falls under the purview of the county so I think the county should continue being the primary funder. However, I don't think it's a bad thing for the city to engage in some kind of campaign around opioids," said Senator Akbari.

FOX13 also asked Akbari if opioid prevention will be a priority at the state level next year.

"It's something we should look at. A lot of times when you think about opioid abuse you think of it as an East Tennessee problem but recent statistics show it really is a problem across the entire state," she said.

Officials at the health department said if you need help, call the Tennessee REDLINE which will connect Tennesseans to state-funded, addiction treatment and recovery services. The number is 1-800-889-9789.

The help hotline for Turning Point is 1-888-614-2251 and you can find more information here: TurningPointTreatment.org.

