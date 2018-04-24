0 8 Mississippi teens arrested for joy riding on school buses

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Southaven police told FOX13 DeSoto County teenagers are facing some hefty fines and maybe jail time.

Police said they were notified about this from people who saw the teens joy riding in the bus.

Southaven Police said teenagers thought the bus barn behind Desoto Central Elementary, Middle, and High schools was a play area.

Mark Little with the Southaven Police Department said, “We ended up arresting eight juveniles for getting on the buses and joy riding on the school property.”

Southaven Police Captain Mark Little said the teen broke into two school buses on a Sunday earlier this month and managed to get their hands on keys to the buses.

Police said the teens took the buses for a joy ride around the schools and managed to cause damage to a fence surrounding the bus yard.

The teens are now facing criminal charges.

“You are looking at malicious mischief and conspiracy to commit a crime. Malicious mischief is a result of the amount of damage which is going to be over a thousand dollars so that makes it a felony,” said Southaven Police Captain Mark Little.

Little said the teenagers who were arrested are between the ages of 14 and 17-years-old.

Police said six of the teens were Desoto Central Middle and High School students.

The other two were from other schools in Desoto County.

Police said the teens caused well over a thousand dollars’ worth of damage to the busses and school property.

“Apparently, they didn’t have anything better to do on a Sunday night,” Captain Little said.

Police said the students were suspended from school for three days.

Their criminal cases in juvenile court are ongoing.

