WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Officers are investigating after an 8-month old was left alone inside at daycare in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Daycare workers have been charged with endangerment, according to the West Memphis Police Department.
The baby's parents called police and said their child was inside Primary Learning Academy with the doors locked, according to WMPD.
The daycare is located in the 100 block of S. 16th Street.
Investigators say the child was dropped off at 7:20 this morning. However when parents tried to pick the child up at 4:15 this evening - the doors were locked and nobody was there.
Police were about to use forced entry, but the daycare staff arrived on the scene.
Officers rescued the baby from the empty daycare at 4:57 p.m. No injures have been reported to the baby.
