8 SkyCop cameras going up in Mississippi town to help fight crime

TUNICA, Miss. - The Town of Tunica is putting up SkyCop cameras to help stop crime.

Eight of the cameras are going up around the town. Mayor Chuck Cariker told FOX13 the initial cost for is about $45,000.

The cameras are going to go on power poles around the city.

Tunica’s Robert Wooten said he has no problem with the town’s plan.

“I think the city made a smart choice there,” Wooten explained. “I don’t think the money will be wasted.”

Mayor Cariker told FOX13 the town is still waiting for the cameras to arrive.

They are working with Entergy to figure out where the cameras can be placed. Some will likely be put in neighborhoods, while others will be downtown.

“We have had some events lately with juveniles just going through cars, and it’s just another measure we can put up and help policing be more visible through town,” Mayor Cariker told FOX13.

For residents like Robert Wooden, the cameras seem like a good plan to assist with crime fighting.

“I don’t see nothing wrong with you putting up cameras,” Wooten said. “You need them. There is so much going on. So much crime happening (and) there are no witnesses.”

The cameras are expected to be up and running by April.

