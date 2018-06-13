  • 800 jobs available at Memphis job fair

    Updated:

    Look for a job in Memphis? Well, hundreds are being filled during a job fair in Hickory Hill. 

    Trending stories:

    The job fair is being held today, June 13, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 4240 Hickory Hill. 

    According to a news release, Do you have a diverse workforce background? Are you a veteran or spouse of a veteran? Are you trying to start a second career?  Are you ready to use your college skills? Are you tired of those dead-end jobs?

    The American Job Center Hickory Hill is hosting a job fair to help increase Shelby County workforce with 16 employers and over 800 available job openings.  

    To register, visit this website. 

    Some of the companies include FedEx, Ashley Homestore, Durham, and much, much more. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    800 jobs available at Memphis job fair

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis man shot at while taking trash to curb

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least two injured after two crashes at same intersection

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman robbed at local grocery store, police search for suspect

  • Headline Goes Here

    Neighbors demand answers, says the city has 'forgotten' about a major park