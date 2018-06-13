800 jobs available at Memphis job fair

Look for a job in Memphis? Well, hundreds are being filled during a job fair in Hickory Hill.
Trending stories:
- Video shows children being let out of pet kennels in SUV, woman arrested
- Man tried to sell stolen $100K BMW i8 on Craigslist, police say
- Young girl killed in Frayser accidental shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The job fair is being held today, June 13, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 4240 Hickory Hill.
According to a news release, Do you have a diverse workforce background? Are you a veteran or spouse of a veteran? Are you trying to start a second career? Are you ready to use your college skills? Are you tired of those dead-end jobs?
The American Job Center Hickory Hill is hosting a job fair to help increase Shelby County workforce with 16 employers and over 800 available job openings.
To register, visit this website.
Some of the companies include FedEx, Ashley Homestore, Durham, and much, much more.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}