0 82 neglected properties could soon be taken over by Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Overgrown grass, caved in fences and neglected homes are common eyesores in one North Memphis neighborhood.

A neighbor, Lue Hopson, said this makes her afraid to walk down Tully Street because she said it attracts criminals.

“You can’t see nobody when you are walking, so that’s the reason I take my stick with me everywhere I go. I’m an old lady, but I’m still going to fight,” Hopson said.

Tully Street in North Memphis is one of many areas the Shelby County Commissioners are calling an eyesore.

Monday, they will vote on whether to approve 82 county owned properties where homeowners failed to pay property taxes.

Van Turner, Shelby County commissioner, said right now the county has to maintain the property -making sure the grass is cut falls on the taxpayer.

"The county can come in and take those properties, then what we do is we try to push those private properties back out to private owners who can then pay taxes and take care of the properties,” Turner said. “That’s what they need to do, because the property owners, they ain’t going to do nothing because they're deadbeat people… they ain’t going to do nothing.”

The prices of the properties vary, anywhere from $300 to $9,000. Most of the areas for sale are vacant lots where blighted homes were torn down. Selling the properties will help clean up the city.

Shelby County leaders said non-profits are vital when it comes to taking over blighted properties.

Turner said in most instances they’re donating properties to churches and the non-profits are using it to open a youth development center.

Homeowners said this action is long overdue, especially in this neighborhood where this home has been vacant for years.

FOX13 also learned this vote will likely get approved.

