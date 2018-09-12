83 foot waves from Hurricane Florence: How do they compare to a Memphis landmark?

Hurricane Florence is barreling toward the east coast of the United States with waves recorded as high as 83-feet Wednesday morning.
The potentially deadly storm is expected to make landfall on Friday.
The Severe Weather Center 13 Team wanted to put those numbers into perspective.
Imagine a room full of people who are six-feet tall. You could stack 14 of them on top of each other – and you’d only be a foot taller than those waves.
Think about the Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid. The view atop the building allows you to see all of downtown Memphis and much of the surrounding area, including across the Mississippi River into Arkansas.
If these waves were to hit the Pyramid, they’d be about a quarter of its height.
Watch the full video above to hear Chief Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck discuss more the size of the waves and how they compare in more detail.
