  • 85-year-old woman still missing as temperatures plummet below freezing

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Temperatures plummeted below freezing across the Mid-South Monday night, and a Shelby County woman is still missing.

    Pandora Duckett, 85, was last seen leaving the 4300 block of Rosswood Monday morning around 7:30. As the day progressed, efforts to find her ramped up -- with more than 50 deputies and a helicopter being involved in the search.

    FOX13 is LIVE as the search continues for Pandora Duckett.

     

    Deputies said Pandora was walking away from her home and might be confused. She is 5'5" and weighs 110 lbs -- and was wearing a grey jacket and grey sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.

    If you've seen Pandora, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

    SCSO established a command post Egypt Central and Singleton Parkway. Pandora's family spoke at that location Monday evening.

