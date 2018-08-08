0 9 Bird scooters vandalized in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nine 'Bird' scooters have been taken and vandalized in the Memphis area.

The scooters were found near Millington with their GPS systems ripped off of them.

Monday morning, Shelby County deputies were investigating near the Shelby Forrest State Park.

Road crews working in the area found nine 'Bird' scooters vandalized.

Deputies returned the scooters to Bird, they’re still searching for the suspects.

A spokesperson for 'Bird' released the following statement -

"Our mission at Bird is to provide an affordable and reliable transportation option to communities everywhere. That's why we offer our One Bird discounted program for qualified low income riders, and our Red, White and Bird discounted program for active military service members and veterans. When Bird vehicles are vandalized or knocked over on the sidewalk, it's like breaking windows in our own neighborhood. We hope that when people see available Birds, they are mindful of our friends and neighbors who rely on our vehicles to get to work on time or make it to their next appointment. We encourage people in communities to report incidents of vandalism to Birds, and irresponsible behavior on Birds, to local authorities and to the company. Bird investigates all reports of vandalism and takes appropriate measures, including working with law enforcement and removing people from our platform."

If you have any information on this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

