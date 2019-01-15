9 homicides investigated by Memphis police already in 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There have been nine homicides in 14 days across the city of Memphis in 2019.
That is an increase of nearly 100 percent compared to this point in 2018, according to police.
The most recent homicide happened early Monday morning on Hickory Leaf Cove near Shelby Drive. A man was killed after his home was sprayed with nearly 100 bullets.
The victim’s neighbor said he tried to save him using CPR, but it was not possible. Shattered glass and bullet holes remain in the aftermath of the most recent homicide case MPD have to investigate.
But the killer is still on the run.
According to FOX13 records, that is the case for seven of the nine homicides in Memphis this year. That means two arrests have been made in only two of the murder cases in 2019.
At this time in 2018, Memphis police had recorded only five homicides.
