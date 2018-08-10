9-year-old boy hit by car

A child is recovering after he was hit by a car.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the child was struck near Millbranch on Raines Road.
9-year-old boy hit by a car in front of Summit Park Apartments in Whitehaven. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. We are still working to find out where the boy was when he was hit. The driver stayed on the scene. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/LF1oJqVqs0— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) August 10, 2018
The driver stayed on the scene, but it is not clear if any charges will be filed.
Paramedics took the boy to Le Bonheur and he is expected to be okay.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
