  • 9-year-old boy hit by car

    Updated:

    A child is recovering after he was hit by a car. 

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, the child was struck near Millbranch on Raines Road. 

    The driver stayed on the scene, but it is not clear if any charges will be filed. 

    Paramedics took the boy to Le Bonheur and he is expected to be okay. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

