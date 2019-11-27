  • 9-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, officers say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooter is on the run after a child was shot overnight.

    Police responded to the juvenile shooting near Castalia and Person.

    Officers arrived on the scene around 10:30 Tuesday night. MPD found a juvenile that was shot on the scene.

    He was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

    The boy shot is 9 years old. Authorities have not released his name

    Investigators said the suspect was last seen driving a silver sedan.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

