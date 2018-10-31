9-year-old child killed while crossing street to get on school bus

LEE CO., Miss. - A child has died following a car accident in Mississippi, according to reports.
WTVA reported that the 9-year-old child was crossing the street to get on a school bus in Lee County when the accident happened.
The county coroner identified the child as Dalen Thomas, according to WTVA.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Lawsuit: Man left in ‘permanent vegetative state' after incident with police officer
- Man charged with raping 14-year-old, used Snapchat to talk to victim, police say
- Miracle in a bottle? An alternative to opioids changing lives in the Mid-South
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
State troopers said it appeared the driver of a westbound pick-up truck struck the child as he crossed the road on Highway 370 at County Road, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The victim was a student at Baldwyn Elementary School, according to state troopers.
The school district responded to the tragic incident on Facebook.
Thomas was airlifted to Le Bonheur with life-threatening injuries, but he was pronounced dead in the hospital.
At the time of the accident, four students were on the bus, MHP said.
The crash is currently being investigated, and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
FOX13 has reached out to MHP for additional comment on the incident.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}