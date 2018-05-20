9-year-old dead after truck crashes into tree in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a deadly crash at 4:53 Sunday morning in Orange Mound.
Police said crash happened on Spottswood at Goldwyn.
Investigators determined one vehicle was traveling west on Spottswood when a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southside of the road.
Officers said the passenger Jaliya Lewis, 9, received critical injures and was transported to LeBonheur Hospital. Jaliya later died from her injures.
Two other children involved in the crash received non-life threatening injures. They were also transported to LeBonheur, according to MPD.
All the children were originally seated, unrestrained in the backseat of the truck. Police said the impact from the crash threw the children to the front of the truck during the crash.
The driver told police she fell asleep behind the wheel.
That driver was charged with criminally negligent homicide, driving while license susp/canc/rev, no insurance, and violation of the child restrain law (three counts).
