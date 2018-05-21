9-year-old dies after woman falls asleep while driving, crashes into tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A nine-year-old died after the truck she was riding in crashed into a tree in Orange Mound, according to Memphis police.
The crash happened at 4:53 a.m. on Sunday near Spottswood at Goldwyn.
Investigators said a vehicle was traveling west on Spottswood when it left the roadway and struck a tree on the south side of the road.
Officers said one of the passengers, Jaliya Lewis, was critically injured and was transported to Le Bonheur Hospital. The nine-year-old girl later died from her injures.
Two other children were in the truck when it crashed. They received non-life threatening injures.
All the children were originally seated, without seatbelts, in the backseat of the truck. Police said the impact from the crash threw the children to the front of the truck.
Racqual Conner, 30, told police she fell asleep behind the wheel.
Conner was charged with criminally negligent homicide, driving while license susp/canc/rev, no insurance, and violation of the child restrain law (three counts).
