  • 9-year-old missing since Friday found after not coming home from school

    The child has been found. 

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: 

    Police need your help finding a 9-year-old boy. 

    A City Watch was issued for Dewayne Alexander Saturday night. Police told FOX13 Alexander was walking home from school Friday in the 3300 block of Ford Rd, but he never made it home. He has not been seen or heard since.    

     Alexander is described as 3'8", 50 lbs, medium complexion with a low fade haircut. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, white uniform shirt, navy blue uniform pants and a blue, grey and white shoes.   

    If you know the whereabouts of 9-year-old Dewayne Alexander, call MPD at 901-545-2677.   

