90-year-old Memphis woman points gun at victim over leaves, police say

Memphis police arrested a woman who pointed a gun at someone over leaves, court records said.
According to police, officers were called to the 2300 block of Larose and talked to the victim who said Bessie Bowen pointed a gun at her because of the leaves in her yard.
During the altercation, the victim took photos and video of the woman pointing the gun at her, police said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- No charges filed against West Memphis police officers who shot, killed 2 people following chase
- New Zealand shootings: Multiple people feared dead after attacks at mosques
- Local OB-GYN indicted, accused of sexually assaulting patients
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Bowen agreed to let officers search for the gun, however, they only found a holster, police said.
The victim also told police she had an Order of Protection because the suspect assaulted her in the past.
Bowen was charged with Aggravated Assault and Violation of Order of Protection.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}