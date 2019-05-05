0 901, one of many area codes targeted in Sierra Leone "one ring" scam

MEMPHIS, TN - If you’ve been getting random calls from Sierra Leone this weekend, you’re not alone. The scam is targeting communities across the U.S. including the Mid-south.

“I know better, I know better than to call it,” Dot Taylor told FOX13, shaking her head. She has gotten 10 calls, this weekend alone, from numbers she didn’t recognize. “They call all hours of the night. And it only rings once or twice.”

Finally, she’d had enough and answered.

“The first time I called, I got an 800 number that said, ‘you need to use this number.’ You couldn’t call that long distance number on your own. My husband called it on his phone and he got in the middle of a two-way conversation. That lasted three minutes. And I said, ‘we know better, but they are very smart.”

The calls all came from country code +232, which is Sierra Leone, a country in West Africa, but some of the calls appear to be rerouted through the U.S.

“Somehow, I don’t know how they do that, but somehow they end up with the money.”

According to the FCC, this scam has increased 2527% from last Thursday to last Friday. Communities across the U.S. are being targeted, including the Mid-South.It appears to be by area code. In this case, 901.

“I feel really stupid because I knew better,” Taylor told FOX13's Winnie Wright.

In the time we were interviewing the Taylors, FOX13's Winnie Wright got one of the calls on her phone. It’s called a ‘one ring’ phone scam. The FCC said the point isn’t to get you to answer, it’s to get you to call back.

The charges come from connecting to a premium number overseas and show up on your phone bill. There is a connection fee of around $20 and a $9 per minute charge.

The Taylor’s have reported the calls to AT&T, hoping they won’t be charged.

“They’re smart. They’re very smart,” Taylor said. Adding, “if they had a decent job, they could probably do very well, but that’s not what they want to do.“

Here are some tips what to do if you get the call:

If you get a call from a number you don’t recognize, don’t pick up.

The FCC says before calling unfamiliar numbers make sure the area code isn’t international.

If you don’t make international calls, you can ask your wireless provider to block outgoing international calls.

Report scams to BBB.com/scamtracker.

You can download apps like Hiya that filter spam calls.

And keep a close eye on your phone bill.

