96,000 pounds of chicken recalled after plastic found in meat

If you shop at Sam’s Club, check your pantry.
The company is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of chicken because some customers said they found plastic pieces inside the cans.
According to the recall alert, “The thermally processed, commercially sterile canned chunk chicken breast items were produced on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:
12.5-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020.
50-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-65” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail stores nationwide.”
The Food Safety and Inspection Service said there have been no reports of injuries, but if anyone is concerned they should contact a medical provider.
