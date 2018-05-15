98-year-old man missing from West Memphis

West Memphis police are trying to find a missing man.
George Berry, 98, was last seen May 12 on South 20th Street. Police said his vehicle is still at his residence meaning he was either picked up or he left on foot.
Police said he does not have any known medical conditions, and this is not the first time he has gone missing.
If you see him, please contact West Memphis police at 870-735-1210.
