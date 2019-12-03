0 9th annual memorial honors homicide victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 9th annual Season of Remembrance memorial started Monday.

The service honors murder victims in Memphis and Shelby County throughout the holidays.

Hundreds of people came out to the memorial to remember a love one that was murdered.

FOX13 discovered the victims of recent murders in Memphis on average were young.

"She is up in heaven, smiling and rejoicing that we are here," said James Isaac.

Issac's niece was killed by her boyfriend in 2016.

Isaac's family brought an ornament to hang up in her memory.

Families and friends of the victims were encouraged to bring an ornament to honor their loved ones.

Those ornaments were placed on wreaths which will be displayed inside the Hall of Mayors throughout the holiday season.

Charlotte Marks came in honor of brother murdered Father's Day 2017. The accused killer has not been caught.

"It gives me hope. I can appreciate the attorney general doing this," said Marks.

FOX13 took a closer at the 69 murder victims in Memphis and looked at data for the cases from late June of this year through the end of October.

In those six months, 12 victims were women, their average age was about 36. The majority of the victims, 51, were black men and the average age was about 28.

"We as a family can not depend on the police department. We as family have to do a better job of raising our own kids," said Marks.

District Attorney Amy Weirich has organized this event for the last nine years.

"I hope tonight if you come here with an ornament and a broken heart, you leave with a feeling of a little bit of comfort for the next hour and a half you able to drown out the noise of the outside world. The anger and frustration and just focus on the good memories of the person that was taken from you far too soon," said Weirich.

