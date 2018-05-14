  • A Dying Breed: Greyhound racing's multi-million dollars secret

    By: Jim Spiewak

    Updated:

    A greyhound is injured, on average, every three days at Southland Race Track.  That’s according to state racing records obtained by FOX13.  

    Southland is one of only 18 dog tracks in the country to still be in operation today and the only one in Arkansas.  

    A FOX13 investigation found that in 2016, $28.3 million was set aside in subsidies, $10 million more than what was waged.  This during a time when 40 states have already made greyhound racing illegal.  

    Trending stories:

    Carey Theil, the head of the nonprofit Grey2K USA says “look, I think this is the industry’s dirty little secret.”

    Tonight, chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, exposes how in Arkansas, state law protects racing, even rewards dog owners, breeders and trainers with millions of dollars from other gambling games that make almost all the money. 


     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    A Dying Breed: Greyhound racing's multi-million dollars secret