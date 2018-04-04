0 A man and a sign: The silent, powerful message delivered by a Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - April, 4, 2018 was a day to honor and remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but one man in Memphis, Tennessee had a different message.

He stood wearing a Memphis Tigers baseball cap, an Adidas jacket and sweatpants. He didn't have much to say, but his sign said everything to the people who walked past him.

"Skittles" refers to Trayvon Martin. The 17-year-old was shot and killed by George Zimmerman on Feb. 26, 2012 in Sanford, Florida.

Martin went into a 7-Eleven in Sanford and got a bag of Skittles. He had a dark hood over his head.

What happened next still isn't completely clear to this day.

Zimmerman, who was a neighborhood watch volunteer, made contact with Martin as the teen was walking down the street. He called police about "a real suspicious guy." He continued with 9-1-1 dispatch saying, "This guy looks like he's up to no good, or he's on drugs or something. It's raining, and he's just walking around."

Moments later, neighbors called 9-1-1 and said they heard a man yelling for help. It is unclear who was asking for that help.

Martin was shot by a 9mm semiautomatic handgun. The bullet went into his chest. When police arrived, Martin was "face down in the grass" dead.

On July 13, 2013, Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges in Florida v. George Zimmerman.

The "cellphone" refers to Stephon Clark's death in Sacramento, California. The 22-year-old died while holding a cellphone in his grandmother's backyard. He was unarmed, and his death sparked protests in Sacramento.

An autopsy was released last week. It showed that eight of 20 bullets fired by officers struck Clark, including six bullets to the back. The only thing found on Clark's body on the time of his death was an iPhone.

The fatal shooting was captured on the helicopter’s video, as well as by the body cameras of the two officers involved in the shooting. In the body camera footage, at least one of the officers demands that Clark show his hands, and, a moment later, screams “Gun! Gun! Gun!” before both officers open fire.

"CD's" refers to Alton Sterling. The 37-year-old African-American man was shot several times at close range while being handcuffed by two white Baton Rouge Police Department officers.

Sterling was shot on July 5, 2016, in the parking lot of Triple S Food Mart. The officers were Howie Lake II and Blane Salamoni.

Salamoni was the one responsible for firing the actual shots, and he was fired last week for "violating use-of-force policies."

Lake II was suspended for three days without pay for losing his temper during the incident.

The last word, cigarettes, refers to Eric Garner, who was killed on July 17, 2014. He was selling "loosies," which are single cigarettes without a tax stamp. It is a violation of New York state law.

Garner was put in a headlock for about 15 to 19 seconds while police arrested him. He infamously told the officers "I can't breathe."

NYPD policy prohibits the use of chokeholds. Garner died around 3:30 p.m. Daniel Pantaleo was the NYPD officer who performed the chokehold. He was removed from the department after the investigation.

It has been 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther, Jr. was killed on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel. An assassin silenced the voice that had energized America’s civil right movement and challenged our nation to live up to its highest ideals.

So today, while marching in honor of Dr. King, a Memphis man took the chance to use his voice to remember others whose lives tragically ended.

