0 A timeline for major projects planned for Downtown Memphis Riverfront

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Riverfront Development Corporation has a new name and a new CEO, who says she is ready to tackle major projects along the Downtown Memphis Riverfront.

The RDC has been renamed the "Memphis River Parks Partnership." Carol Coletta was named President and CEO, after Benny Lendermon, the former CEO of the RDC, retired earlier this year.

'We have a new leader, a new logo, a new name, and we have new momentum," Coletta told FOX13. "All we have to do is get busy making these improvements."

Last year, Mayor Jim Strickland's administration released a plan to redesign the riverfront, from Harbor Town to Martin Luther King Jr. Park, south of the Big River Crossing.

Trending stories:

The first major project will be the construction of a newly-designed Mississippi River Park, which borders the Mississippi River at Riverside Drive and Bass Pro Drive.

"By Fall, people are going to see a jewel box of a park with a tree house and these nests," Coletta said, describing the new park. "It's going to be great."

While completing the park, the city will work to connect the Wolf River Greenline, from the Mississippi Greenbelt Park in Harbor Town, to Big River Crossing.

"That's a great connection when you think about our green line," Coletta said. "You'll see that this year."

By the Spring of next year, Coletta said the city plans to restore the cobblestones that divide the riverfront between Beale Street Landing and the Mississippi River Park.

"We're going to take all the utilities - all those poles that prevent you from getting a good photograph of our riverfront - all those utilities will go under ground," Coletta said.

The cobblestones will be accompanied by a handicap-accessible ramp, and a cleaner space.

"On the cobblestones will also be a great boathouse," Coletta said. "You'll be able to rent a kayak at the foot of the park, on the cobble stones."

Each of those projects is funded, and in progress. There are also plans to redesign Tom Lee Park, but the Memphis River Parks Partnership is still raising the needed funding.

"To see that we have done so little with our riverfront compared to other cities breaks my heart," Coletta said. "We're going to get this done. We have a commitment to do it."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.