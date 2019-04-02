AAF will suspend football operations, report says

It was the inaugural year for the Alliance of American Football. But, weeks before the postseason was set to get underway, the fate of the league is looking grim.
According to a report by ProFootballTalk, the Alliance of American football is going to suspend all football operations today.
The report said the league is not folding but said it 'seems to be moving in that direction.'
"The move comes in the aftermath of ominous comments from Tom Dundon, who became majority owner of the AAF several weeks ago. Dundon committed $250 million in funding to the league, but he had the ability to pull funding, and he obviously has," the report said.
Last night, a source told PFT that the AAF needed roughly $20 million to get to the end of its first season.
Today, @TheAAF will suspend all football operations https://t.co/Q4DnqxdanU— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 2, 2019
If you're an AAF player and the league does dissolve. The last check you got will be the last one that you get. No lawsuit or anything else will get you your bread. Save your money and keep your head up. It's the only choice at this point unless something drastic happens.— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 2, 2019
