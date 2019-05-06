0 Abandoned Arkansas plant caught in cross-hairs of trade war with China

FORREST CITY, Ark. - An abandoned plant in Arkansas is the latest enterprise to be caught in the cross hairs of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.

However, state and local leaders are optimistic the plant will find a permanent tenant.

Folks in Forrest City were banking on Ruyi.

The company bought the empty Sanyo Plant in the city’s industrial park and announced they’d be filling 800 jobs.

Two years later, things are at a standstill, but officials tell me, hope is not lost.

“I remain optimistic about what’s happening,” said Mike Preston, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Council.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

That council is the diplomatic arm of the state’s relations with international investors.

AEDC was a central force in Shandong Ruyi, a Chinese textile giant’s purchase of the abandoned Sanyo TV factory in Forrest City.

“When it closed back over a decade ago, it was a huge impact to the community. That’s why we are so excited and hopeful about the Ruyi project,” Preston said. “When we were looking at the scale of it, it added up to 800 jobs and over $400 million in investment. That job number in Forrest City is huge.”

Things moved quickly when Ruyi came on board.

Environmental studies were done, job fairs were held, and then everything came to a screeching halt when Trump announced his trade war with China.

“We understand there’s a lot at play here in global politics and trying to correct an imbalance. We’d certainly like to see the president declare victory in the trade war and move on, so we can get these projects back on-track,” said Preston.

Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams said 1,100 people stood out in the rain at a job fair to fill the 800 jobs at Ruyi.

“My philosophy is, control what you can control,” said Williams.

When the project was put on hold, so were their futures.

“We are continuing to push forward here in Forrest City, so we are in a position that when Ruyi does happen, we are not only prepared to take advantage of Ruyi, but also the companies that want to do business with Ruyi,” Williams said.

Both men were confident this project isn’t dead on arrival.

They told FOX13 they hope this trade war wraps sooner rather than later, so folks in Forrest City can take advantage of those 800 jobs.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.